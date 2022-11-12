Steven Spielberg directed and co-wrote "The Fabelmans," inspired loosely by his childhood and early years as filmmaker. Here, check out when and where you can watch this movie online.

'The Fabelmans' streaming: When and where to watch the new Steven Spielberg's film online

Steven Spielberg’s latest film “The Fabelmans” hit theaters on Nov. 11th in selected locations in New York and Los Angeles. The movie stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriele LaBelle and Judd Hirsch.

The film is inspired by Spielberg’s childhood and his first years as director. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, where it won the People's Choice Award, as well as receiving positive reviews.

The beloved director wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who also served as producer. In an interview with Lesley Stahl on CBS Sunday Morning, Speilberg said that making the film was “cathartic” for him. So can you watch the film at home?

Is 'The Fabelmans' streaming anywhere?

The film is currently only available to watch in theaters. It opened in four locations between New York and Los Angeles, but it will have a wide release over the coming weeks, according to Variety. However, that's not to say it won't arrive on a streaming platform in the future.

The movie could land on Peacock, as the drama is being distributed by Universal Pictures, and both are owned by NBCUniversal. Movies such as “Marry Me” or “Ticket to Paradise” are also from the studio.

“The Fabelmans” follows the critically acclaimed “West Side Story,” which was distributed by Disney. Spielberg said that he spent almost two decades thinking about making a project about his childhood, but he had the idea while filming the musical and co-wrote the script during the COVID-19 pandemic.