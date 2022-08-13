After starring in Netflix’s action hit “The Gray Man,” Ryan Gosling is ready to follow the action route with the upcoming remake of “The Fall Guy.” Here, check out everything you need to know about this film.

Fresh from the success of “They Gray Man,” Ryan Gosling will star in the upcoming Hollywood’s remake of the 80’s series “The Fall Guy.” The film will be directed by David Leitch, who helmed Brad Pitt's “Bullet Train” (currently in theaters).

“The Fall Guy,” produced by Universal, will start production in Australia this fall. According to Leitch, who also co-directed the first John Wick movie and the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, has said that they’re trying to do a “big summer movie” with “fun and action.”

According to Collider, the project was previously set up with Dwayne Johnson as the lead. However, Gosling stepped in and he will also produce the film. Here, check out everything you need to know about this project, such as release date, cast and plot.

‘The Fall Guy’ movie plot: What Leith has said?

The film is based on the television series created by Glen A. Larson, which starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stuntman who has a side hustle as a bounty hunter. Leitch has confirmed he will follow the main storyline, as well.

“It's about a stuntman who gets embroiled in some crazy drama outside of the movie business, and mayhem ensues,” he said to Collider. He also confirmed that they will explore the film industry aspect of it, while also using their own experiences as an inspiration: “It's a great world for that drama to be happening in.”

‘The Fall Guy’ cast: Who has joined the project?

Besides Gosling, Emily Blunt is set to co-star, according to a report by Deadline. Blunt has appeared in several action films such as “Edge of Tomorrow” and the “A Quiet Place” franchise. She will star in the upcoming Christopher Nolan’s movie Oppenheimer. Additional cast members haven't been announced.

Is there a release date for ‘The Fall Guy’?

Yes, according to Deadline the film is set to be released on March 1, 2024. Production is scheduled to start this fall in Australia. According to Variety, the Australian government is adding financing to the project, with the federal government and the New South Wales state authorities providing $21.1 million and $10.2 million, respectively.