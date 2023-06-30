Heidi Klum has not only made a great career on the runway, but has also become a television icon in recent years. She has participated in multiple fashion shows, reality shows and talent contests.

One of his latest works was the third season of Making the Cut with Tim Gunn in 2022, which is available on Amazon Prime Video. He currently continues to serve on the America’s Got Talent judging panel.

This is not the first time that the model and Gunn have worked together, as both have been part of one of the most popular reality shows of the 2000s, which has had multiple seasons and specials over the years.

How to watch Project Runway online free

Project Runway is one of the most popular TV shows in the world and we watch as aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry. Each week, one designer is eliminated from the competition after presenting their work to a panel of judges.

Heidi Klum is the one who used to host on the show, until her departure in 2018, alongside her former partner, designer Tim Gunn. They left their post after 16 consecutive seasons, so it was quite a surprise for the fans at the time.

The series began in 2004 and has survived on the air until today, going through several hosts, changes and stars. It is available for free online viewing on Fubo, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States.