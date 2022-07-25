“Top Gun: Maverick” is the biggest movie of the year, with box office grossings over $1 billion. However, Tom Cruise’s latest hit has also had its influence in the fashion world. Check out the trend that the movie started.

In 1986, Top Gun became a cultural phenomenon almost instantly. Despite getting mixed reviews during its original run, audiences loved the film, which grossed 357.3 million USD, and Tom Cruise cemented his status as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

The movie also helped “Take My Breath Away,” performed by Berlin, to become the number one song in the United States, spending five nonconsecutive weeks, and in four other countries such as Canada, Belgium and the UK.

In 2015, the film was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the US Library of Congress as it is "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” So, it’s not surprising that the sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” has generated some trends on its own.

“Top Gun: Maverick” boosted sales of aviators sunglasses

With grossings over $1.2 billion worldwide, “Top Gun: Maverick” is the biggest movie of the year so far. While social media can’t get enough of Miles Teller’s dance on the beach scene, it seems like the film has also promoted the classic Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses.

According to Bloomberg, per GQ UK, sales of the Ray-Ban RB3025 aviators that Pete “Maverick” Mitchell wears in the franchise has risen in the UK. The article also states that the same thing happened in 1986, with the sales of aviators going up nearly 40% in the seven months after the movie’s release.

Per the report, Cruise himself has worn aviators for the last few decades. However, if you want the exact pair that the actor owns, it’s going to be difficult as they are custom. Which is not surprising, as the actor is also one of the highest-paid celebrities, earning $100 million for "Maverick" alone.