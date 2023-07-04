The film that dethroned Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the weekend's top grosser

Another week passed that determined the preferences of audiences worldwide, and as expected, there was a premiere that caught everyone’s attention. In this way, it managed to surpass Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which has been in theaters for a month with great success.

Since its arrival in theaters on June 2nd, the animated Marvel feature film has become one of the highest-grossing titles of the year. In these days, it collected $13.8 million dollars, enough to surpass the $600 million dollar mark worldwide.

However, this weekend it was an adventure film that managed to dethrone it and take the title. It belongs to one of the best known franchises in history. Here, check which one is…

Indiana Jones 5 is the highest-grossing movie of the weekend

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, starring Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen, was the major release of the past few days and, as expected, it solidified its position in the global box office rankings.

According to official records, it garnered a total of $70 million dollars internationally and $130 million dollars worldwide during its opening weekend, securing the top spot.

However, it’s not all good news, as this figure is considered low for the Disney and Lucasfilm production, given that the studio spent around $300 million in the budget. Therefore, it is believed that by the end of its theatrical run, there will be a significant loss of money.

Indiana Jones 5 marked the return of Harrison Ford to the character and also his farewell. Official synopsis:

“The archaeologist Indiana Jones must embark on another race against time to try to recover a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, Jones soon finds himself facing Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi working for NASA”.