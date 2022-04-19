The Flash actor Ezra Miller has been arrested for a second time in less than a month for throwing a chair to a woman. Here, check out the memes and reactions.

The Flash star Ezra Miller was arrested for the second time in less than a month. According to reports from KITV4, the actor was detained and accused of assault in Hawaii. The news came just two weeks after Warner Brothers reportedly paused all the projects involving him.

According to reports from the police obtained by Buzz Feed, Miller, 29, threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead after he was asked to leave a private house. On March 28 the actor was also arrested after shouting obscenities to a woman and thrusting at a man at the Margarita Village in Hilo. At the end, Miller was released on $500 bail.

The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ actor also received a temporary restraining order from a couple, who claimed that Miller entered their hotel room, threatened them and stole their documents. This news has fans worried about the actor's mental health and the future of the DC extended Universe.

Ezra Miller arrested for a second time: Memes and reactions

While it’s unclear what’s happening with Ezra Miller, a report from Rolling Stone stated that a source familiar with the production of ‘The Flash’, which was filmed during 2021, said that the actor had several breakdowns “without violence.”

That same report also said that Warner Bros. exec decided to “hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe.” Here, check out the memes and reactions:

Miller’s situation could also affect his future in possible upcoming ‘Fantastic Beasts’ films, if they ever get the greenlight. The series has been affected also by Johnny Depp’s legal battle with Amber Heard over their mutual allegations of abuse and domestic violence.