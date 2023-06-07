The Flash: How much did the actors earn for the movie?

The arrival of The Flash on the big screen is getting closer and closer. The long-awaited DC Comics film, which belongs to the James Gunn era at the company, will have its theatrical debut on Friday, June 16.

The story will once again follow Barry Allen, the fastest hero, who travels to a timeline where Earth is in crisis and its heroes are lost or scattered. Ezra Miller will be back in the skin of the superhero, after all his controversies.

Not only is it one of the most promising titles of the year, but fans are eagerly awaiting cameos from some of the most popular actors. Michael Keaton will return as Batman, as will Ben Affleck. While Sasha Calle will be Supergirl for the first time.

What was the salary of the actors in The Flash?

DC’s next movie will have a pretty big budget, as they have been given $250 million to carry out the project. Ezra Miller will be one of the highest paid for his return as the character.

Here, check out how much the actors have been paid for The Flash, according to Flickonclick: