The new comic book adaptation of Barry Allen, one of DC Comics' most beloved characters, is closer than ever and already has a release date. Here we tell you everything we know about the project so far.

The Flash finally has a release date and it's closer than it seems. It will be directed by Andy Muschietti, who is responsible for such hits as Mama, It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two. Christina Hudson will be in script development and Henry Braham as principal cinematographer.

There was a lot of doubt that the film would not really be cancelled at the last minute, as has happened with the Scooby Do sequel and Leslie Grace's Batgirl. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslavassured that the Barry Allen story is still on track, along with Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson and Shazam 2 with Zachary Levi.

"We are very excited about them. We've seen them. We think they are fantastic and we think we can make them even better", assured David Zaslav. This was not so funny to the audience, due to the various accusations and legal problems of the possible protagonist of the plot.

'The Flash' Plot

According to its director, Andy Muschietti, the film will take elements from the Flashpoint comic book series and introduce the DC multiverse into the DC cinematic universe. It will be quite chaotic. According to several sources, the Flashpoint comic book story is about an alternate reality in which other superheroes take center stage. In this case it is Cyborg who saves the world, not Superman, and Thomas Wayne is Batman, not Bruce Wayne.

'The Flash' Release date

The new adaptation of The Flash will hit theaters on June 23, 2023. The movie was originally scheduled for release on March 18, 2018, but was delayed several times to 2022, which was set for release in July this year and then for November, until it was finally set for June next year.

Hopefully this will be the last adjustment to the production that started in April 2021 and ended in October 2021.

'The Flash' Cast

Despite all the accusations against him, Ezra Miller will play Barry Allen in The Flash. He will be accompanied by Temuera Morrison, who will give life to Tom Curry. On the other hand, Ron Livingston will be Henry Allen, the father of the superhero, and Maribel Verdu will be Nora Allen, the mother.

Several characters from the DC universe will appear in the film. In theory, two versions of Batman will make cameos. According to Epic Stream, Ben Affleck will return as the Dark Knight, alongside Michael Keaton, who will reprise his classic role as the 1989 Batman. Michael Shannon will return as General Zod and Antje Traue as Faora, his faithful accomplice.