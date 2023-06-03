The Flash is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and it won’t be long before DC fans can see the return of Barry Allen. Although it has not yet been released in theaters, it has already been confirmed that there is a finished script for a possible sequel.

A new installment has not yet been given the green light, so it is likely that the big heads at DC Comics prefer to wait and see how it does at the box office and then decide what to do with the project. Several great actors are back, although there will be some surprising additions.

Ezra Miller is returning in the role of the main superhero, while Michael Keaton will be Batman after several decades without the suit. Sasha Calle was chosen to play Supergirl and a cameo by Ben Affleck as Gotham’s avenger was confirmed.

What songs make up the soundtrack of The Flash?

The full album of songs to be featured in the film has not yet been released, but two of the main themes were revealed in mid-May. Benjamin Wallfisch is in charge of creating the score. It will be available in its entirety from June 16.

Here, check out the songs and tunes that will be featured in The Flash so far: