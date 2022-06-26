Once again we have on the big screen a duo of titans. This year we will see Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes share a scene in The Forgiven. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the film before its release.

Director John Michael McDonagh's new film is set for release any day now. With a running time of 117 minutes and rated R, The Forgiven will hit theaters on July 1. The director will also be in charge of the script -who already wrote War on Everyone and Calvary- and Elizabeth Eves will be in charge of the production.

We can expect, due to its rating, quite strong scenes. As it could include adult themes, aggressive language, intense or persistent violence, sexually oriented nudity, drug abuse or other elements.

The Forgiven features an impeccable cast. Abbey Lee, Alex Jennings, Anas El Baz, Caleb Landry Jones, Christopher Abbott, David McSavage, Ismael Kanater, Jessica Chastain, Marie-Josée Croze, Matt Smith, Mourad Zaoui, Ralph Fiennes and Saïd Taghmaoui will take us into a dramatic story based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne.

The Forgiven: What's the story about?

David and Jo Henninger are a couple trapped in everyday life, something that has made them extremely unhappy. With the intention of rekindling the flame of love between them, the bride and groom accept the invitation of their old friends Richard and Dally to attend a bacchanal in their luxurious mansion, located in the desert of Morocco. However, what promises to be a great festivity will begin with an accident on the part of the couple, and will end up turning into a weekend that, in the worst sense of the word, none of them will ever forget.

The Forgiven: Who are the protagonists?

As is already known, Jessica Chastain will play Jo Henninger. The actress is one of the most sought after in Hollywood. Since 2021, her career has been on the rise. That same year, she played Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which earned her several awards for her role, including the Silver Shell for Best Actress at the San Sebastian Film Festival, the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress, the Film Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress and the Oscar Award for Best Actress.

Ralph Fiennes will also star as David Henninger, Jo's partner. The 59-year-old English actor is one of the industry's most iconic figures, having participated in major productions such as Harry Poter as Lord Voldemort, Schindler's List as Amon Goeth, Maid in Manhattan as Christopher Marshall, The Grand Budapest Hotel as M. Gustave and Clash Of The Titans as Hades, among others.



