If you finished ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ and wish to watch another period drama filled with romance, check out what you need to know about ‘The Gilded Age’ and where you can watch it online.

When people are looking for escapism, period pieces have always been one of the favorite genres to watch. While Jane Austen’s adaptations are generally the ones who come to mind, any movie or series which offers a good dose of romance and shows beautiful settings and fashion.

Right now, streaming services offer several options. Of course, Bridgerton could be the most recent to come to mind, with its record-breaking numbers thanks to a charming cast, led by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in the second season. However, not every period series has to be set in the Regency era as ‘The Gilded Age’ proves.

This fiction, as its title suggests, it’s set during the Gilded era in New York. The series presents a young woman fighting to enter high society in a time in which the “new money” families started to arise. So, here check out where you can watch this show.

How to watch ‘The Gilded Age’ online

The series, written by Julian Fellowes (who is also behind Downton Abbey), has only one season so far, with nine episodes with a running time between 45 and 80 minutes. However, it has already been renewed for a second season and the shooting has already begun in Newport, Rhode Island. The second season could come out next year.

‘The Gilded Age’ was first meant to be produced by NBC but the series moved to HBO. That also means that the series is available to stream on HBO Max. You can subscribe to the streaming service with plans starting at $9,99.

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector, who portray the lead couple of Bertha and George Russell, have received praise for their acting. They lead an ensemble cast: Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Blake Ritson, Taissa Farmiga, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Jack Gilpin, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Ben Ahlers, Kelley Curran, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Patrick Page, and Sullivan Jones.