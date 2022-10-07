The final season of The Good Doctor premiered on Monday, October 3 and since then fans have been wondering what will happen next. Here you can find out how and when to watch the next episodes, how many they will be and what their titles are.

The sixth and final season of The Good Doctor has arrived on Hulu. As many of the platforms are adapting lately, the episode release format will not be complete, but will be released a few episodes at a time. Freddie Highmore returns once again to play and bid farewell to Dr. Shaun Murphy.

The doctors at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital were put to the test in a thousand different ways at this point. We watched as Dr. Lim and her nurse were brutally attacked, Murphy and Dr. Aaron Glassman had to perform miracles in the midst of the clinic's closure while wrestling with the protagonist's childhood demons. And to add to the excitement: There was a wedding!

Fans are a little sad that this is the last batch of episodes but the great cast of actors have been with them for many years and it is time for all the characters to get their happy ending (or not?). The end of the fifth season left a lot of unknowns regarding what will happen to its main characters. Here, check when the next episodes will be released and how many will be in total:

The Good Doctor: How many episodes does the last season have?

ABC confirmed that the sixth season will have 22 episodes, which marked a difference with its previous seasons, which had between 18 and 20 episodes in total. All new titles will be released on a weekly basis and here is the list of episodes and when they air:

*This note will be updated.

Afterparty – October 3 Change of Perspective – October 10 Growth Opportunities Episode #604 Episode #605 Episode #606 Episode #607 Episode #608 Episode #609 Episode #610 Episode #611 Episode #612 Episode #613 Episode #614 Episode #615 Episode #616 Episode #617 Episode #618 Episode #619 Episode #620 Episode #621 Episode #622

How to watch 'The Good Doctor' Season 6

The Dr. Shaun Murphy series airs on ABC, so it is available on all traditional cable subscriptions. If you don't have cable, you can also watch it live on fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial in the US.

Also, in case you want to do a marathon, the latest episodes are in the Hulu catalog and on the official site (as well as the app) of ABC. Both options include all previous seasons of the medical drama that has captivated millions of viewers.