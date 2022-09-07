Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne team up to star in a true-crime thriller for Netflix. The Oscar winners will play two nurses and one of them is not what he appears to be, but hides a dark secret. Here we tell you all about the new film.

Oscar winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain are just days away from landing on the big screen and one months away from hitting one of the major streaming services. Directed by Tobias Lindholm and written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the film is based on the 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness and Murder by Charles Graeber.

It is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11 of this year and on October 19 it will reach all theaters in the country. On October 26, it will become part of the Netflix catalog and is expected to become one of the platform's most important films.

Redmayne will play Charles Charlie Cullen, better known (after being arrested) as the Angel of Death. Chastain will be Amy Loughren, a compassionate nurse and single mother battling a life-threatening heart condition. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress confessed "I live in New York and had no idea who Charlie or Amy were. Learning about this story made me very disappointed in the hospital system and for-profit medicine".

The Good Nurse: What is the film about?

The official plot tells the story of Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother battling a life-threatening heart condition, who is pushed to her physical and emotional limits by the harsh and demanding night shifts in the ICU. But help comes when Charlie Cullen, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, begins working on her unit.

As they share long nights in the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her future and that of her daughters. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths triggers an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

The Good Nurse: In which real case is it inspired?

Charles Cullen was a nurse who worked for 16 years in hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and during his tenure killed multiple patients, administering lethal doses of insulin and other lethal drugs while practicing in Somerset. After being arrested and tried, he confessed to murdering as many as 40 people and is currently serving 17 consecutive life sentences in prison (not eligible for parole until 2403). After his capture, he was given the nickname Angel of Death.

He was labeled as a serial killer and during interviews with the police, psychiatrists and journalists, he assured that he had killed more people but that he did not remember their names, but he did remember the details of the event. Several experts estimate that Charles may have been responsible for at least 400 deaths, which would make him the biggest serial killer in history.

Soon after, Cullen confessed the motive for his actions. He claimed to have administered overdoses to his patients to save them from being coded and prevent their suffering. That is, from going into cardiac or respiratory arrest and being listed as code blue emergencies. He also added that he could not bear to witness or listen to the attempts to save the victim's life, as the hospital staff "dehumanized" them.