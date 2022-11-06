The Good Nurse has been labeled as one of the most powerful true drama thrillers of recent times. The film, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, has been a hit on the streaming platform. Here, check how and where to watch it at home.

The Good Nurse is Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts) and Jessica Chastain's (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) latest work that has shaken the world. The Oscar-winning actors play Charles Charlie Cullen and Amy Loughren, two nurses who are plunged into the horror of a true case about the Angel of Death.

The story portrays the events and life of Cullen, one of New York's most feared serial killers. Amy was his co-worker and is stunned when she learns that Charlie has been accused of murdering dozens of patients over the past 16 years, in two states and nine different hospitals.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress confessed "I live in New York and had no idea who Charlie or Amy were. Learning about this story made me very disappointed in the hospital system and for-profit medicine". After being arrested and tried, Cullen confessed to murdering some 40 people and is currently serving 17 consecutive life sentences in prison.

Where and how to watch The Good Nurse in streaming

It made its world premiere on September 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival but arrived in all theaters on October 19. Days later it joined the Netflix catalog on October 26, so it is now available for streaming. It received positive reviews from critics and it is even rumored that the main actors may become part of the list of the next nominees for the Oscars.

It was consolidated as the most watched movie on the platform the day after its premiere and in its first week debuted at number one on Netflix's Top 10, with a total of 68.31 million hours of viewing, consolidating its place in that ranking in 93 countries.

On the other hand, Rotten Tomatoes has given it a 79% thanks to its positive reviews, with an average rating of 6.7/10. While Metacritic, which uses a weighted average, assigned it a score of 64 out of 100, which is based on 36 reviewers.