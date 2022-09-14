Zac Efron stars as John “Chickie” Donahue in a see-it-to-believe war tale “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.” See when the upcoming Peter Farrelly’s movie is coming to theaters and streaming.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever: Release date and when it is coming to streaming

One of the most anticipated films of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival is “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” co-written and directed by Oscar winner Peter Farrelly and starring Zac Efron. After the movie’s premiere in the TIFF, many people want to know when it's coming to theaters and streaming.

Efron will star as John “Chickie” Donahue, who in 1967 left New York to bring beer to his childhood friend in the Army during the Vietnam War. The story is based on the book of the same name by Donahue and Joanna Molloy.

The movie confirms Efron’s new direction for his career, looking for more dramatic roles such as Ted Bundy, and movies like Firestarter and Gold. Russell Crowe, Bill Murray, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux, and Kyle Allen are also part of the cast.

When is The Greatest Beer Run Ever coming out?

After premiering in the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, “The Greatest Run Ever” will be released on September 30, 2022 in selected theaters and on Apple TV+. To Efron, the writing of the film was “so specific and so clear,” which drew him to the character, as he explained in an interview with Esquire.

The movie was filmed last year in Thailand and New Jersey. “I can empathize with what he was going through, sitting in New York when all his close friends were on the front line,” he says. “It was the fastest decision I’d ever made,” he said to the outlet.

After the premiere, the reviews have been somewhat mixed. However, to Deadline, the movie “provides Zac Efron with one of the best roles of his career, and Russell Crowe with his second choice supporting role this year.”