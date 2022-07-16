The fifth season of the acclaimed drama The Handmaid's Tale is on its way and its premiere is just a few months away. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the series, such as the cast, its premiere date and more.

The acclaimed dystopian television series created by Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale, returns to Hulu with a highly anticipated fifth season. Based on the 1985 novel of the same name by author Margaret Atwood, the series premiered in 2017 and since that time has been a platform and audience favorite.

The theme that installs the series strong floor by the Me Too movement and the feminist struggle. The clothing of the characters became a symbol of struggle that was used several times in marches and demonstrations.

On the other hand, it won eight Primetime Emmy awards, including Best Drama Series. It is the first program produced by Hulu to win a major award, as well as the first series on a streaming service to win an Emmy for Outstanding Series. Without a doubt, The Handmaid's Tale has made its mark in the industry.

The Handmaid’s Tale plot and release date

Since the first season, the series is set in a dystopian society and the story follows the rise of a new social order in the United States under the name of Gilead. This nation is run by fundamentalist parameters of religion and controls the fertility of women, using "maids" as surrogate wombs in a process where they are subjected to sexual, physical and psychological abuse. However, the infertile wives of the men have the privilege of enjoying a normal life, although always subjugated to what the men in power say.

The chapters will be released weekly and the first one has a premiere date of September 14 on Hulu. Two days ago the platform uploaded the first preview of what will be this new season, where we will see June out of Gilead and settled in Canada with her family, ready to start again a battle from the outside against Serena.

The Handmaid’s Tale cast

Fiction stars Elisabeth Moss, who will also be involved in executive producing the series, with Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd.

Moss will reprise her role as June Osborne and O-T Fagbenle as Luke. Several actors will return to bring their characters to life once again including: Samira Wiley as Moira, Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello, Madeline Brewer as Janine, Max Minghella as Nick, Genevieve Angelson as a Gilead Follower and Amanda Brugel as Rita. While Christine Ko is one of the new additions to the cast, since Alexis Bledel, who played Emily, decided not to continue in the project.



