The HBO vampire series coming to Netflix that you can't miss

HBO is doing a major overhaul of its catalog after the platform underwent a major format and name change. Several popular titles will have a new home and Netflix has been chosen as the ideal home for these iconic series.

The television series was one of the most popular of the genre and premiered during 2008, continuing to air for several years, until 2014. Several big stars starred in the vampire story.

Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgard, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Kristin Bauer van Straten and Nelsan Ellis are among the many actors who appeared in the first through the last season of the show.

True Blood to leave HBO to join Netflix catalog

True Blood is one of the most popular vampire series on television and the one that opened the doors to many other productions of this style. It not only lasted seven seasons, but also won multiple awards, including a Primetime Emmy.

The series follows a telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse, who finds herself in a strange supernatural world when she meets the mysterious Bill, a knight, and a vampire from southern Louisiana.