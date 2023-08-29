Who is on top of the mountain as the highest selling record album of all time. If you said the King of Pop, you are right but who are the other 24 highest selling bands, artists, and soundtracks?

Below is a list of the 25 highest selling music albums of all time, there are two numbers the unofficial claim of sales which is the number next to the album and the official number mentioned below each album.

Supernatural – Carlos Santana- 30M



Supernatural by Latin guitarist Carlos Santana was a huge hit in 1999, sizzling up the summer of 99 with various collaborations and number 1 hits. Supernatural sold over 20.8 million copies. Supernatural reached No. 1 in eleven countries, including the US for 12 non-consecutive weeks.



Brothers in Arms – Dire Straits – 30M



Selling 21.1 million copies, Brothers in Arms by British rock band Dire Straits spent a total of 14 non-consecutive weeks at number one on the UK Albums Chart, nine weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 in the United States and 34 weeks at number one on the Australian Albums Chart.



ABBA Gold – 30M



The Greatest hits album of legendary band ABBA sold 21.6 million copies worldwide, and includes legendary tracks Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, and Take a Chance on Me.



Born in the U.S.A. – Bruce Springsteen – 30M



One of the best jock rock albums of all time, Born in the U.S.A. is the seventh studio album by Bruce Springsteen, and sold 22 million copies and had various classic songs in Born in the U.S.A., Dancing in the Dark, Working on the Highway, and Glory Days.



Appetite for Destruction – Guns N’ Roses – 30M



The debut album of the iconic rock band that would sell 22.8 million, the album has band classics, Paradise City, Welcome to the Jungle, and Sweet Child o’ Mine.



Legend – Bob Marley and the Wailers – 30M



A legendary album by reggae and pop culture icon Bob Marley and the Wailers. The album sold 22.9 million copies worldwide and is one of the most influential reggae albums of all time.



Let’s Talk About Love – Celine Dion – 31M



A popular pop album by Celine Dion in 1997 which sold 20.5 million copies officially and 31 million unofficially. The album had collaborations with Barbra Streisand, the Bee Gees, Luciano Pavarotti, Carole King, George Martin, Diana King, Brownstone, and Corey Hart.



Metallica – Metallica – 31M



Known as the Black Album, it was Metallica’s fifth studio album and went on to sell 22.7 million copies worldwide. The album has such great hits, Enter Sandman, The Unforgiven, Wherever I May Roam, and Nothing Else Matters.



1- Beatles – 31M



1 is a compilation album of the English rock band the Beatles, originally released on 13 November 2000. The album has sold 23.2 million copies and has a slew of Beatles classics.



21 – Adele – 31M



At the dawn of music downloading and before Spotify, Adele put out 21 in 2011 and sold 27.1 million records but claims to have 31 million. Globally, 21 is the best-selling album of the past decade according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.



Falling into You – Celine Dion – 32M



Falling into You sold 21.1 million records, it was the fourteenth studio album and by Dion, the main songs of the album were “Your Light”, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”, “To Love You More” and “Sola Otra Vez”.



Dirty Dancing – 32M



One of the greatest movie soundtracks of all time, Dirty Dancing has great classics in music from (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life, Love Is Strange, In the Still of the Night (The Five Satins song) and Be My Baby. The soundtrack sold 24.1 million copies.



Jagged Little Pill – Alanis Morissette – 33M



The third album from one of the leading voices of the 90’s, Alanis Morissette, who produced one of the best alternative rock albums of the time. The album sold 25.4 million copies and had songs Hand in My Pocket, Ironic, and You Oughta Know.



Bad – Michael Jackson – 35M



Five years after Jackson’s previous album, Thriller (1982), the King of Pop returned and sold 21.2 million copies of his follow up, Bad. The album features the title track, The Way You Make Me Feel, Dirty Diana, and Smooth Criminal.



Led Zeppelin IV – Led Zeppelin – 37M



The fourth album by rock band Led Zeppelin is considered one of the most influential rock albums of all time and sold 30.4 million copies worldwide and has one of the best songs in rock history on the album, Stairway to Heaven.



Saturday Night Fever – 40M



The disco album of the ages is the soundtrack to the film Saturday Night Fever. With original music from the Bee Gees and with 22.1 million albums sold worldwide officially it’s one of the most iconic albums of its era.



Rumours – Fleetwood Mac – 40M

Rumours is the eleventh studio album by British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, it sold 30.3 million copies officially and had legendary tracks like Second Hand News, Dreams, and Never Going Back Again.



Come On Over – Shania Twain – 40M



One of the biggest country and pop albums of the 1990’s, Twain’s third album sold over 30.4 million copies worldwide and had hit songs like Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, Love Gets Me Every Time, and Come On Over.



Hotel California – Eagles – 42M



The Eagles were one of the best soft rock bands of the 1970’s and Hotel California was a sensation selling 31.8 million copies, Life in the Fast Lane and New Kid in Town were some of the premier tracks of the album.



Bat Out of Hell – Meat Loaf – 43M



Out of the blue is Meatloaf, who has one of the highest selling albums of all time, in 1977 selling 22 million officially. It is certified 14× Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).



Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) – The Eagles – 44M



At the height of the Eagles fame, they put out a greatest hits album and sold over 41.2 million copies. It is a must have album for any Eagles fan!



The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd – 45M



The Dark Side of the Moon was built upon experiments Pink Floyd had attempted in their previous live shows, and said idea and experiment became an anthem for many around the world since then. The album sold 24.8 million official copies.



The Bodyguard – 45M



The Bodyguard soundtrack is the highest selling movie soundtrack of all time led mostly by the Whitney Houston classic “I Will Always Love You”. The soundtrack has officially sold 28.7 million copies worldwide.



Back in Black – AC/DC – 50M



With over 30 million records sold, Back in Black is one of the most definitive hard rock albums of all time! Shoot to Thrill, You Shook Me All Night Long, and Back in Black are all on this classic album.



Thriller – Michael Jackson – 70M



Since 1982 the artist who has sold the most albums in the world is still Michael Jackson! Thriller officially sold 51.2 million copies, and unofficially 70 million. On top for more than 40 years the King of Pop.