The historical action drama with Aaron Taylor-Johnson that you can watch on Netflix

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be back on the big screen with the upcoming adaptation of Kraven The Hunter. That way, the Bullet Train actor will enter Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which consists of movies centered on villains such as Tom Hardy’s Venom and Jared Leto’s Morbius.

Taylor-Johnson is mostly known for his role as QuickSilver in the MCU, but he has appeared in several other big movies such as Kick-Ass, Anna Karenina, Godzilla and Nocturnal Animals. For the latter, he earned a nomination for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

While Sony’s Spider-Man villains movies haven’t been exactly a smash (especially after Morbius bombed at the box office), there’s interest in Kraven The Hunter, especially after the gory trailer which features a new whole backstory to the character. So, if you want to watch another film with Taylor-Johnson on Netflix, we’ve got a recommendation for you.

Netflix’s historical action drama with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chris Pine

One of Taylor-Johnson’s lesser known movies is ‘Outlaw/King,’ in which he appears as part of an ensemble cast led by Chris Pine, and including Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Sam Spruell, Tony Curran, Callan Mulvey, James Cosmo, and Stephen Dillane.

The film, released in 2018, follows 14th-century Scottish king Robert the Bruce during the Scottish Wars of Independence. It mostly takes place during the 3-year period from 1304, when Bruce decides to rebel against the rule of Edward I over Scotland, up to the 1307 Battle of Loudoun Hill.

While the film got mixed reviews from critics, due to historical inaccuracies, it was also praised for production design, sets, performances, and choreography of action sequences.