Paul Mescal is, undoubtedly, one of the most in-demand actors right now, with many upcoming projects booked. The Irish star will lead the highly anticipated Gladiator sequel, apart from having other projects coming up this year such as ‘Carmen.’

The 27-year-old is also coming off from his first Oscar nomination thanks to his feature film debut in ‘Aftersun,’ as well as his Laurence Olivier Award winning performance in the play ‘A Streetcar Named Desire.’

Among his upcoming films, Mescal will be starring in the History of Sound. Alongside him, it will be The Crown’s star Josh O’Connor, who will also appear with Zendaya in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers. Here, check out all you need to know about this film.

What is the History of Sound about?

The story follows two young men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), who during World War I, begins to record the voices and music of American countrymen. Throughout their journey, they will start having feelings for each other.

Who is behind the film?

The movie will be directed by Oliver Hermanus, and it is based on the Pushcart Prize winning story by Ben Shattuck. Hermanus will also produce alongside Tim Haslam, Andrew Kortschak, Lisa Ciuffetti and Andrea Roa.

Per Elle Magazine, Kortschak said that “Working with Oliver, Ben, Paul and Josh is an immense privilege. We are all struck by Ben’s beautiful and resonant short story, exploring love, loss and memory. We are beyond excited to adapt this story for the screen with this incredible team.”

Is there a release date for The History of Sound?

No, so far there’s no release date for the project. However, Hermanus recently shared an Instagram story that confirms that the film will start production soon. He said that “it’s been three years in the planning but here’s what I do next. Get ready!” with a photo of the two leads.