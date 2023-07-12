Finally, the 2023 Emmy nominations have been announced and Jeremy Allen White has received his first nod for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for ‘The Bear.’ It’s the latest accolade he has earned for his role as the complicated fine-dining chef Carmy. However, if you wish to watch him in a different project, you can check out this horror film.

Allen White is mostly known for his work on TV. Before ‘The Bear,’ he also appeared in the dramedy series ‘Shameless,’ for which he also received praise. He played a troubled son in a dysfunctional family.

When it comes to movies, he hasn’t had his big break on the big screen yet. He has appeared in minor films such as Afterschool, Twelve or After Everything, but he will be starring in several upcoming movies soon. However, if you wish to see him in one of his most recent films, check out this horror thriller with other stars.

The horror film with Jeremy Allen White that you can stream in the US

Allen White stars in ‘The Rental’ alongside Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand and Toby Huss. The movie follows two couples renting a vacation home for what should be a celebratory weekend get-away, but it ends up becoming a nightmare. You can watch it on Netflix, AMC+ and Prime Video (via AMC subscription).

The movie was produced and directed by Dave Franco, in his feature directorial debut. Franco also co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Swanberg from a story by Franco, Swanberg, and Mike Demski. It mostly got positive reviews, despite being released directly to VOD.