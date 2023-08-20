The horror thriller trending on Prime Video and that you can watch for free in the US

This week on Prime Video US, the number 1 movie is still “Cocaine Bear,” after its release on the platform. It’s followed by the rom-com “Red, White & Royal Blue,” and there are new additions to the list, including a horror thriller that you can’t miss if you’re a fan of the genre.

[Watch movies online for FREE on Fubo in the US]

According to FlixPatrol, the movie is the ninth most-watched film of the week on the platform in the US, surpassing Ben Affleck’s “Air,” in which he stars alongside Matt Damon. This horror thriller was released in March and received positive reviews from critics.

On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, 81% of 16 critics’ reviews are positive, with an average rating of 6.1/10. If you want to learn more about this movie, check out the plot, cast, and director, as well as how you can watch it for free in the US.

‘Unseen,’ the mystery thriller trending on Prime Video

Titled “Unseen,” the trending movie is a horror thriller film directed by Yoko Okumura in her feature directorial debut. The script was written by Salvatore Cardoni and Brian Rawlins. The film stars Midori Francis, Jolene Purdy, and Missi Pyle.

The movie follows a woman named Sam, who receives a call from Emily, a nearly blind woman running from her murderous ex in the woods. Can she survive by using Sam as her eyes via video call?

You can stream “Unseen” on Prime Video, and you can also watch the movie online for free via FUBO, thanks to their seven-day free trial. If you sign up using the link above, you will access this and other films in their “movies” section.