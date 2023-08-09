The horror thriller with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson that you can watch for free

Spiral is not only one of the most popular movies of the last few years in the horror genre, but it also belongs to one of the most popular franchises: Saw. The spin-off starred two greats, Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

[Watch Spiral online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The story follows Zeke Banks and his rookie partner, under the supervision of a veteran, who take the reins of an investigation into a series of murders that harbor certain parallels to the city’s bloody past.

Darren Lynn Bousman directed, while Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg adapted the screenplay for the big screen. The film was released in 2021 and continues to be a success. Here, check how to watch it for free…

How to watch Spiral online for free

Spiral, the Saw spin-off, not only took Chris Rock out of comedy, but became one of the actor’s most recognizable films. Currently, the horror thriller is available on the Fubo platform (7-day free trial).

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the horror section.