The horror thriller with Sophie Turner that you can watch on Max

British actress Sophie Turner gained worldwide fame as Sansa Stark in HBO’s global hit series “Game of Thrones.” However, since her beginning in the TV show, she has been expanding with other productions, including this horror thriller available on Max.

This was Turner’s film feature debut, and the movie is based on a novel by author Catherine MacPhail. It was directed by Spanish filmmaker Isabel Coixet, who is known for movies such as My Life Without Me, Learning to Drive or The Bookshop.

The movie premiered in 2014 as part of the Rome Film Festival. Apart from Turner, it also stars Rhys Ifans, Claire Forlani, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Gregg Sulkin, Priyanka Patel, Ivana Baquero, Charlotte Vega, Geraldine Chaplin, and Leonor Watling.

‘Another Me,’ the horror thriller with Sophie Turner to watch on Max

Turner stars in “Another Me,” an psychological horror thriller that follows Fay, a teenager who finds her perfect life upended when she’s stalked by a mysterious doppelganger who has her eyes set on assuming her identity.

The movie didn’t receive good reviews by critics, and director Coixet revealed to Spanish newspaper El País that she had a hard time working with Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who portrays Fay’s teacher in the film.