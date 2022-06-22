The Hunger Games spin-off, called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is closer than ever. Here, find out everything you need to know before the premiere, including cast, plot and more.

Suzanne Collins' new adaptation, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is closer than ever. Lionsgate released on June 5 the first teaser in a trailer whose music takes us back to the origins of Katniss Everdeen.

The production of this prequel will start at the end of 2022 and will have Francis Lawrence, director of the last three installments of the saga, again in charge. In addition, Michael Lesslie (Macbeth) will adapt the screenplay of the novel.

"Preparations have begun. In 2023, return to the Games..." confirmed Lionsgate and the official Hunger Games social media account.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes plot

This new production will take place several decades before Katniss' adventures and will focus on Coriolanus Snow, an ambitious young man who will end up becoming the tyrant leader of Panem.

As we saw in the previous films, two teenagers from each district will be chosen to fight to the death in a televised event. This time, in the tenth edition of the Games, the 18-year-old Snow will mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the young woman selected as the female tribute by District 12. Lucy surprises everyone with her singing talent at the opening ceremony, and Snow believes she can use her charm to win the Games.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes cast

With the cast getting bigger and bigger, the latest addition so far was Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer, who will play Tigris Snow, the cousin of Coriolanus Snow and an old acquaintance of Cressida and Plutarch Heavensbee who resides in the Capitol.

The prequel will star Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler as Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird. Blyth has been involved in several productions including Billy the Kid, Robin Hood with Russell Crowe, The Gilded Age and Wash Club.

Zegler, on the other hand, is one of the biggest stars of the moment. She starred in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story, and will be the next Snow White in the live-action film being prepared by Disney.

In turn, another West Side Story actor will be in the new The Hunger Games movie, Josh Andres Rivera, who will play Sejanos Plinth, the mentor of the District 2 tribute and a good friend of Coriolanus Snow.

Ashley Liao will play Clemensia Dovecote, one of Coriolanus' closest friends and a mentor to a tribute from District 11. Mackenzie Lansing will play Coral, a tribute from District 4. Jerome Lance will play Marcus, a tribute from District 2. Knox Gibson will play Bobbin, a tribute from District 8 and Aamer Husain will play Felix Ravinstill, a mentor to a tribute from District 11.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date

The film is scheduled for release on November 17, 2023. For the moment, Lionsgate has only revealed a teaser showing the logo of what will be the new film in the franchise. So we will have to wait a little longer to see all the new previews that are coming.

All indications are that we will see a lot of drama in the districts again. In the original trilogy, we saw Katniss Everdeen volunteer as a tribute to take her younger sister's place in the annual Hunger Games, a televised event in which teenagers are chosen by lottery to fight to the death, set in a post-apocalyptic Panem.