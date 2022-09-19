"The Devil Wears Prada" and "Princess Diaries" star Anne Hathaway will star in the upcoming adaptation of the "The Idea of You," a novel which started as a fan-fiction of Harry Styles. Here, check out everything you need to know.

Anne Hathaway will once again be the lead of an adaptation of a bestseller, after "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Princess Diaries." The actor will be the lead in “The Idea of You,” which will be based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, an actor and Law graduate.

The film will be the second adaptation of fan-fiction inspired by Harry Styles, after the “After” series, which recently premiered the fourth film. “The Idea of You” will have an adapted screenplay from Tony-nominated actress and filmmaker Jennifer Westfeldt.

Amazon Studios and Welle Entertainment will produce the movie alongside Gabrielle Union and her production company I’ll Have Another. Here, check out everything we know about this project, including cast, release date and more.

The Idea of You: What is the plot?

The Idea of You follows Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother. After her husband Dan left her for a younger woman and canceled his Coachella trip with her 15-year-old. So, Sophie takes his daughter to the desert, and there she will meet 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the biggest boy band August Moon.

Who is in the cast of The Idea of You?

Apart from Hathaway in the lead, Purple Heart’s star Nicholas Galitzine will play Hayes Campbell. The actor will also appear in the upcoming Red, White & Royal Blue. So far, there are no more confirmed performers.

Does ‘The Idea of You’ have a release date?

No, there isn’t an official release date for The Idea of You. The project is still in the pre-production phase, and it will start filming in October. It will be released on Amazon Prime worldwide.