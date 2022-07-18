The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp will star in the upcoming HBO series “The Idol,” co-created by the singer and the Euphoria’s creator Sam Levinson. Here, check out everything we know so far about this project.

The Idol: Everything we know so far about The Weeknd’s upcoming series

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has been one of the most successful artists in music in the past few years. However, the Canadian is ready to move to television with its upcoming series, The Idol, which he is producing and starring.

The series is co-created by The Weeknd and Euphoria’s creator Sam Levinson, alongside Reza Fahim, who is The Weeknd’s producing partner. “The Idol” follows a pop singer, who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner and cult leader.

The project has suffered some setbacks after director Amy Seimetz left off due to a “change in creative directions,” as reported by Variety. HBO also confirmed that they were making changes to the cast, with the exit of Suzana Son. After the release of the first teaser, here, check out everything we know about the series.

The Idol cast: Who is starring on the show?

Alongside Tesfaye, model and actor Lily-Rose Depp has been cast for the main role in one of . Disney Channel alum Debby Ryan and Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan are also linked to the project as series regulars.

HBO also announced that Jennie, from K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, will appear in the show. The cast also includes: Steve Zissis, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche in recurring roles.

The Idol: Does the series have a release date?

The Idol doesn’t have a release date yet. However, the show will premiere on HBO Maz. The series began filming in January, and after having shot several episodes, the exit of Amy Seimetz and Son forced production to re-shoot. It’s expected to be released in late 2022 or early 2023. The series will have six episodes.