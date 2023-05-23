Sam Levinson’s upcoming drama ‘The Idol’ has been tarnished by critics, after its premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The series stars Lily Rose-Depp alongside Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a The Weeknd), who is also an executive producer and co-creator of the show.

The show follows a rising pop star (Depp) who is drawn into a relationship with a mysterious Los Angeles club owner and cult leader played by The Weeknd. It also stars Troye Sivan, Jennie Kim, Suzanna Son, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.

The series hasn’t escaped controversy, especially after Rolling Stone released a report in which cast and crew members described a toxic-working environment. But also because according to the report the series was a “rape fantasy that any toxic man would have.” And, per the first reviews, it has been confirmed to be exactly that.

What the critics are saying about The Idol?

The first two episodes of the show has been destroyed by critics, and it debuted with a 20% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, somehow, it has gotten worse, and it currently holds a 10% on the review aggregator website.

Lovia Gyarkye from The Hollywood Reporter says that “in trying so hard to be transgressive, the show ultimately becomes regressive.” Meanwhile, Variety calls it a “sordid male fantasy,” saying that Levinson treats Depp’s character in a “shameful way.”

Meanwhile, Deadline is sympathetic to Depp, saying that she “is quite rivetingly game with, to put it mildly, a highly sexualized performance that also is grounded and often vulnerable (…)” The series will air on HBO on June 4.