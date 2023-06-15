The Idol has been one of the most anticipated series of the year, but not because of its potential, but because most people wanted to see what the drama was about. Lily-Rose Depp stars alongside The Weeknd in Sam Levinson‘s new show.

The creator of Euphoria had to defend the project on several occasions, as it received thousands of criticisms and was even considered one of the most unpleasant plots of recent times.

Rolling Stones magazine was one of its biggest haters. The Blinding Lights singer was one of the first to come out and confront the media and tell them they were just throwing shade because they were named in the show.

Why won’t The Idol have a second season?

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, Page Six reported that The Weeknd is reportedly not planning a second season of The Idol. Especially after receiving a massive negative reaction for the series’ intimate scenes.

They also claimed that the singer would be having an “egomaniacal” behavior on set, so filming new episodes seems to be far away for now. The 33-year-old star not only starred in the story with Lily-Rose Depp, but was also the co-creator.

Criticism continues to pour in and has even labeled the series as “chronically bad”. The first episode was a hit, with a huge ratings spike, but the second episode did not fare as well.

A source close to the project assured the outlet “This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always … a limited series”. On the other hand, a source inside HBO left the door open and assured that no decision has been made yet.