Get to know 30 of the most important girlfriends and wives of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. These significant others will be cheering on their boyfriends/husbands during the biggest sporting event in the world!

Behind every great soccer player is a great significant other, be them wives or girlfriends, having someone by your side to guide you through the lowest of the lows and keep you in check during the highest of highs. From Antonela Roccuzzo to Sofia Balbi many of the women on this list are more than just wives and girlfriends, they are a major part of their boyfriend/husband’s success.

Gone is the term WAGs, many of the wives and girlfriends of these stars have their own business and careers and are in many ways major contributors to their soccer player couple’s success.

Below are 30 women that will be at the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and will be cheering on their significant other harder than any ultra during the competition. Here are 30 incredible soccer wives and girlfriends of players in Qatar 2022.

Sofia Balbi (Luis Suarez)

Luis Suarez first met Sofia Balbi when they were in their teens and the Uruguayan striker fell madly in love with his teenage sweetheart, even walking 15 miles to see her. Sofia would move to Spain, due to her family looking for work, and Suarez would do anything possible to move to Europe to be with his girlfriend. Suarez and Balbi would eventually rekindle their relationship in Europe and today are one of soccer’s biggest power couples and have three children.

Andrea Salas (Keylor Navas)

Andrea Salas is a famed Costa Rican model who has participated in Miss Hawaiian Tropic. Salas, like Navas, is also a devout Catholic and the couple have been together since 2009.

Alice Campello (Alvaro Morata)

Alice Campello is a fashion designer and owner of a bag company called Avril, among other ventures. In December of 2016 she got engaged to Alvaro Morata of the Spanish national team and they were married in Venice in 2017. The couple have three children and share their lives on social media.

Emma Rhys-Jones (Gareth Bale)

A former hairdresser Emma Rhys-Jones met the Welsh captain in the early 2000s and have kept their relationship and children well away from the public eye. The couple married in 2019 after almost a decade of dating with only 60 guests at the wedding and have three children.

Sarah Schmidt (Tyler Adams)

Not much is known about Sarah Schmidt, who is the girlfriend of USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams and has been by Adams side for major victories with his club team RB Leipzig and with the USMNT. The couple went on a luxury vacation to Playa del Carmen in Mexico during the offseason.

Mina Bonino (Federico Valverde)

Argentine sports journalist Mina Bonino met the Real Madrid star via Instagram and in within a year the couple had their first child. Bonino later moved to Spain and works covering Real Madrid while expressing her fanaticism for the club on social media.

Annekee Molenaar (Matthijs de Ligt)

Netherlands model Annekee Molenaar comes from a soccer family as her father was a soccer player. Molenaar began dating de Ligt in 2018 and works as a model and influencer.

Mishel Gerzig (Thibaut Courtois)

Mishel Gerzig is an Israeli model who became engaged to French goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The couple met in 2021 and have been inseparable since, Gerzig was at Courtois side when the keeper won the UEFA Champions League last season.

Paige Milian (Raheem Stirling)

Paige Milian has been by the side of the Manchester City forward since 2012, the couple have children together and recently went on a vacation to Florida. Milian works as a model in the United Kingdom and has her own business ventures.

Karla Mora (Memo Ochoa)

The relationship between the goalkeeper of América and the model from Guadalajara is one of the most photographed in Mexico. Introduced by the wife of Gerardo Torrado prior to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the crush was immediate! The couple have three children and were married in 2017.

Tini (Rodrigo de Paul)

Tini is an Argentine pop singer that has gained international fame for her music as well as her activism, recently she began to date Argentine national team star Rodrigo de Paul and they have not been shy about showing their romance in public, most recently at Lionel Messi’s birthday party.

Sophia Weber (Kai Havertz)

German model Sophia Weber has been dating Chelsea star Kai Havertz since 2018 growing up in the same neighborhood. Weber is a fashion model and has done television commercials.

Vanja Bosnić (Luka Modric)

The couple met in 2007 and got married in 2010, Vanja Bosnić is Luka Modric’s agent and keeps a very low profile. The couple has three children and are often away from the public eye.

Alicia Aylies (Kylian Mbappé)

It has been reported that the PSG star is dating former Miss France Alicia Aylies, the couple is extremely private about their off the limelight life and not much is known about their daily life. Although Mbappé has been linked with other women, Aylies is the most consistently reported.

Melissa Reddy (Sadio Mane)

A South African journalist, Reddy works for Sky Sports and wrote a book on Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. Very little information is known about the couple, but it has been reported that they have been dating for a while now.

Mikky Kiemeney (Frenkie de Jong)

Mikky Kiemeney is an influencer and professional hockey player, the couple began to date in 2014, the two had met while in high school. Kiemeney is always at the side of Frenkie de Jong at any major event in his career and will be going to the World Cup.

Stine Schmeichel (Kasper Schmeichel)

Stine Schmeichel is a social worker who has two children with Denmark’s number 1 goalkeeper. The couple began dating way back in 2003 and married in 2015. Stine is the co-founder of the charity organization Fodboldfonden, which helps children have a safe childhood and upbringing.

Ashley Herron (Matt Turner)

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner met his wife while she was a cheerleader with the New England Patriots and he a goalkeeper for the New England Revolution. Ashley Herron has a degree from Harvard and has appeared on television shows and the couple are expecting their first child.

Sasha Attwood (Jack Grealish)

Model Sasha Attwood has been with the England international since they were in their teens, meeting while attending St Peter's Roman Catholic Secondary School in Solihull.

Sira Martínez (Ferran Torres)

Barcelona forward is dating Sira Martinez, daughter of Spanish national team coach Luis Enrique. She is said to be the main reason why Torres wanted to move to Barcelona so badly during the winter. Martinez is a professional showjumper at the Barcelona Royal Polo Club. Martinez lives in Barcelona and is very active on social media, mainly Instagram. Sira Martinez has uploaded many pictures wearing the Spanish national team jersey and her preparations for many show jumping events.

Ainê Coutinho (Philippe Coutinho)

Philippe Coutinho met his wife Ainê at a friend’s party and later began a relationship that resulted in a 2012 marriage. The couple have three children together and Philippe Coutinho has tattoos of his wife and children on his arms.

Sandra de la Vega (Andrés Guardado)

The captain of the Mexican National Team has referred to Sandra de la Vega as "the love of my life", since 2012 they have established themselves as one of the most beautiful couples in the world of Mexican soccer, which is why they also decided to form a family and are currently the parents of their two children, Máximo and Catalina.

Carol Cabrino (Marquinhos)

Singer and blogger Carol Cabrino met Marquinhos via social media, and the couple started dating in 2014. Only a year later she got engaged to the Brazilian soccer star, who proposed to her underneath the Eiffel Tower. An interesting anecdote, Cabrino went into labor when she was watching Marquinhos play in a Champions League match against Anderlecht.

Carolina Stramare (Dusan Vlahovic)

Known as Italy’s Megan Fox, the model has over 300,000 Instagram followers. Stramare is a former Miss Italy and is reported to have met Vlahovic while he was playing at Fiorentina.

Sally Tucker (Walker Zimmerman)

An American beautician and make-up artist Sally Tucker married USMNT defender Walker Zimmerman in 2016 and the couple now has a baby son. The couple met in college where Zimmerman would eventually be drafted by FC Dallas and later moved to LAFC and now Nashville SC.

Michele Lacroix (Kevin De Bruyne)

A former promotions director Michele Lacroix met Kevin De Bruyne in 2014 and married in 2017. The couple have three children together and Lacroix can be spotted in every major game her husband plays in.

Oriana Sabatini (Paulo Dybala)

Oriana Sabatini is a singer, actress, and model who began dating Juventus star Paulo Dybala back in 2018. The couple have been seen together for important Juventus games and Argentina national team games. Sabatini has starred in four movies.

Anna Lewandowska (Robert Lewandowski)

Anna Lewandowska is a personal trainer, karate fighter, and author who married the Polish goal scorer in June 2013. The couple have posted social media videos of them training and have two children.

Antonela Roccuzzo (Lionel Messi)

34-year-old Antonela Roccuzzo has been by Lionel Messi’s side since 2008, the couple have three sons Thiago (born 2012), Mateo (born 2015) and Ciro (born 2018). Roccuzzo was a dental student and knew Messi since they were kids and had a wedding for the ages in their native Rosario in 2017.

Georgina Rodríguez (Cristiano Ronaldo)

A former Gucci employee who met Cristiano Ronaldo while the Portuguese star was in one of the stores shopping it was love at first sight according to both. The couple eventually had children together and Georgina has turned into a social media influencer and a reality TV star.



