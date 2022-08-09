Stranger Things 4 was the most ambitious of the series, not only due to the expensive budget, but also because of the great amount of visual effects required. One scene in particular took almost two years to be created according to the VFX supervisor.

Season 4 of Stranger Things hit Netflix in June and it became a worldwide phenomenon, breaking a new record of views for an English-language series on the platform. Fans were eager to know what was going to happen in the follow-up of Season 3, especially after a three-year wait. And, it turns out, that the wait was worth it, especially when talking about the VFX for the show.

The sci-fi series created by the Duffer Brothers premiered in 2016 and was the first considerable hit for Netflix. And every season has been getting bigger and expensive. Season 4 had a cost of $30 million per episode, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Besides salaries (David Harbour and Winona Ryder take $450k per episode), it’s safe to assume that part of the budget goes to the VFX department.

Ironically, while there have been reports of a toxic work environment for VFX artists who work for big studios such as Marvel, Rodeo FX's VFX Supervisor, Julien Hery and his team had plenty of time to create the effects for the fourth season of Stranger Things. And one of the shots… took two years to complete! Here, check out which one.

Stranger Things’ VFX team spent two years working on a scene

In an interview with Collider, Hery, whose credits include WandaVision, Games of Thrones and more, explained that after the show suffered a delay due to the pandemic, they took advantage of the extra time to nail one particular shot of the Upside Down. To be exact, they spent two years creating the look for Creel House, which was Vecna’s guard.

"Actually, there’s a fun fact, we started before the pandemic on this show, we started to work on it more than two years ago. We actually started to develop a few looks, and started to work on the assets before the pandemic. And when it stopped, we kept working on one or two shots,” explained Hery to Collider.

“One is a flyover of Hawkins — to follow the bats over Hawkins, and then you land onto the Creel House. And this shot took us almost a year and half or two years of making it happen, changing the animation, and there was plenty of time, so we took like such a long time to develop that shot. So it was pretty cool,” he said.

Talking about dedication, the Duffer Brothers have already started the writing process for the final season of the show, which is expected for 2024. Harbour, who plays Hopper on the show, said that he expects the show to start filming in 2023, as he said to GQ.