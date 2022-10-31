Zac Efron will star in the upcoming A24 drama “The Iron Claw,” which is based on a true story. Here, check out everything you need to know about the project such as cast, plot, and release date.

The Iron Claw: Everything you need to know about Zac Efron’s new movie

After starring in “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” Zac Efron will star in the upcoming A24 film “The Iron Claw,” in which he will play real-life pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich. The actor has been making headlines for his physical transformation after paparazzi captured him on the set.

Filming started in October, and it’s taking place in Louisiana. Filmmaker Sean Durkin, known for the thriller “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” is set to direct and write the script. Per Deadline, on board of the project are producers Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman.

Efron is no stranger to dramas and portraying real-life personalities, as he is coming from his portrayal of former United States Marine Chick Donohue and his take on the serial-killer Ted Buny for Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Here, check out everything about this new film.

Plot: What is The Iron Claw about?

Based on a true story, the movie will explore the "rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day,” per the official tagline from A24.

Efron will portray Kevin Von Erich, who is the son of professional wrestler Fritz Von Erich and started his own path in the sport in 1967. He has received several honors, and won a world championship. He was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

Who else is in the cast of The Iron Claw?

Apart from Efron, the rest of the cast consists of Maura Tierney as Doris, Kevin’s mother; Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Kevin’s father; The Bear’s Jeremy White Allen as Kerry Von Erich, Kevin’s brother; and Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich. Meanwhile, Lily James has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

When will The Iron Claw be released?

There’s no official release date yet for the film. However, it's expected to be released sometime in 2023. The project was first announced in June. Efron will also star in an upcoming romantic comedy for Netflix with Nicole Kidman.