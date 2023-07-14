The Japanese Netflix series that is trending just hours after its premiere

Japanese cinema is famous for anime, adaptations, series and horror films like The Grudge and The Ring with Naomi Watts, but now a thriller has trended within hours of its release on Netflix.

The new series joins other hits of the same origin that are on the platform, such as Alice in Borderland, and on its premiere day managed to position itself as the most trending novelty of the streaming service.

It is not the first time that a newcomer title consolidates its position as one of the most watched and chosen by users in a few days. Here, check out which series is currently shining in the world’s top 10…

Burn the House Down is Netflix’s new Japanese trend

Burn the House Down was directed by Yuichiro Hirakawa and is an adaptation of a popular Japanese manga Mitarai ke, Enjou Suru written by Moyashi Fujisawa, which can be translated as The Mitarai House Is Burning Down.

The plot revolves around a young girl who seeks to discover the truth about the fire that affected her family in the past, so she infiltrates the Mitarai family home to recover a life that was taken away from her.

Mei Nagano, Kyoka Suzuki, Yuri Tsunematsu, Taishi Nakagawa, Michiko Kichise, Mitsuhiro Oikawa, Kie Kitano, Asuka Kudo and Tamaki Shiratori make up the cast of the new trending series on Netflix.