Jonas Brothers have just released their new album, titled The Album, after four years of waiting. The band made their triumphant return with the song Sucker, whose music video featured their wives, Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The new release follows their first official recording together, which was Happiness Begins, released in 2019.

The wait was worth it and fans can finally enjoy the band’s sixth studio album, which reunited after seven years of separation. Both Nick and Joe were able to create new melodies for this one and continue working on their solo projects, without interfering with the group’s goals.

In late January, the artists were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Now, Kevin and his brothers are ready to begin preparations for the next tour, which will take place in 2023. It will be their 11th time on the road and follows Remember This Tour.

How many albums do the Jonas Brothers have?

The band composed of brothers Joe, Nick and Kevin has a total of seven studio albums recorded so far. They made their big debut in 2006, releasing It’s About Time. Since that time they have not stopped releasing music and almost every year they would release a different material.

In 2007 they released their second album, entitled Jonas Brother. While in 2008 they released A Little Bit Longer. 2009 was a great year for their fans, as they released their fourth studio album Lines, Vines and Trying Times, and their 3D concert music.

Before the group broke up, the trio made the series called Jonas. So they ended up releasing their soundtrack in 2010. Some time later, they went their separate ways due to alleged conflicts in creative decisions. But this did not stop the brothers from reuniting musically.

In June 2019 they released Happiness Begins, which would make up their fifth studio album and would have a total of 14 new songs. May 12, 2023 saw the release of The Album, which contains a total of 12 songs, including Waffle House and Walls.

How many solo albums does each Jonas brother have?

Nick Jonas

He made his solo debut in the music industry when he was just a child. In 2005 he released his album Nicholas Jonas, which is made up of eleven songs in total. Among them were Wrong Again and Time for Me to Fly.

In adulthood and after separating from his brothers, he released the album Nick Jonas. It was released in November 2014 and contained two of his biggest hits, Chains and Jealous. When they filmed the video for the second single, who was his girlfriend at the time (Olivia Culpo) had several cameos.

His third studio album arrived in 2016 and was titled Last Year Was Complicated. It had a great presentation during the Nick Jonas: Live in Concert, the singer’s second solo tour. The standart version consisted of twelve songs, while the deluxe version had three more (Testify, When We Get Home and That’s What They All Say).

In 2021, when the band had reunited, the 30-year-old singer continued to work on his next album, Spaceman. This marked his fourth studio recording and last as a solo artist, so far.

Joe Jonas

Joe made his debut as a solo artist with the album Fastlife, which was the only one he released so far. It was released in 2011 and featured twelve songs, including the hit See No More, which was produced by Chris Brown.

Unlike his brothers, the singer was back in another band. DNCE was founded in 2015 and was composed of Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Jack Lawless and Joe himself. That same year, they released their debut single, titled Cake by the Ocean, which was a hit and served as a promo for their debut EP SWAAY.

Kevin Jonas

Kevin did not follow the same path as his brothers, but quite the opposite. He currently has no solo albums. Before he started his way into the Jonas Brothers, both he and his family had thought it best to dub the band Sons of Jonas.

“We didn’t understand who was who anymore and we weren’t friends. I asked Joe and Nick why they left me out of the concert, out of several. And it’s hard to confront them because everything was growing under the surface”, the eldest Jonas confessed when asked why the band broke up at the time.