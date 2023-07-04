The K-drama that will be pulled from Netflix in a few weeks and you should watch before then

Contents from South Korea have gained territory among the preferences of viewers around the world, so the streaming service Netflix has added multiple titles in recent times.

Now, they will have to say goodbye to a series that we will recommend below. It is increasingly difficult to enter a Top 10 audience ranking as a non-platform production, so the results obtained by K-dramas are remarkable.

The actors who bring to life the main characters of the series are Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In-na, who play Kwon Jung-rok and Oh Yoon Seo. Here, check which series will say goodbye to the platform’s catalog…

This K-drama will be removed from Netflix in July

According to the official streaming website, the Korean series Touch Your Heart will be removed from Netflix. What day? The page officially specifies that it will leave the catalog on July 20. At the moment it is unknown if it will be part of another platform or if it will return at another time, but there are just a few weeks left to watch it.

“Oh Yoon Seo is a popular actress, as famous for her beauty as she is for her bad acting. Due to a scandal with a millionaire her career is affected. Finally, after 2 years of “rest” she could return to acting as a lawyer, but first she must improve her acting by training as a secretary of the cold lawyer Kwon Jung-rok for 3 months,” describes the official synopsis.