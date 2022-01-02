The Kardashians are coming back with a new reality show on the streaming platform Hulu. Here, check out everything we know so far: trailer, release date, synopsys and more.

'The Kardashians' new show on Hulu: Everything we know so far

The Kardashians are arguably the most famous family in the world. Throughout 20 seasons of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', fans (and haters) watched how the Kardashian-Jenner combo grew up to become the most influential celebrities, trendsetters, business owners, models, billionaires and more.

While the show came to an end last year, viewers will still have an insight of the behind the scenes of everything on the life of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and every other family member with their new Hulu show ‘The Kardashians’.

After KUWTK ended, Hulu revealed that the family signed a multiyear deal to create new content for the streaming service. Right now, there’s not much detail about the series but we have gathered up all the information. Here, check out what we know so far about 'The Kardashians':

The Kardashians on Hulu: Trailer

The trailer for The Kardahians, the family’s new reality show, dropped out on December 31, 2021. It’s actually a teaser as the family wished their fans a Happy New Year. So, for now, there’s only it but we’re looking forward to a more depth-in trailer.

The Kardashians: Synopsis

The streaming service also released a synopsis for the show which reads: “The Kardashian/Jenner family bring their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives.” Also, Kim said in October to the Wall Street Journal that this show will also focus more on their professional lives.

When does The Kardashians come out on Hulu?

So far, there’s no release date for the series yet. However, Khloe Kardashian said in October 2021 that the new show could be out in January or early February 2022. “We're streaming so we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously. We're really excited,” she said.

The Kardashians: Which family members will be on the show?

For now, it seems like everyone’s on board. We surely have insights for all the sisters. Kim Kardashian teased on Twitter in May last year that Scott Disick will be a part of the show as well. She also discussed if Travis Barker, Kourtney’s new boyfriend, would be a part of the show. "I honestly haven't talked to them about it, but I'm assuming because he's such a big part of Kourtney's life that hopefully they will be on," she explained in September while on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Where can I watch all seasons of Keeping on With the Kardashians?

All season of Keeping on With the Kardashians are available on Hulu.