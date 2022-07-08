Amazon has revealed the premiere date of the new The Lord of the Rings franchise and a sneak peak of what will be this million dollar production. Here's everything you need to know about The Rings of Power.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming to Amazon Prime Video this year. Director JA Bayona, known for his work on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, has been producing the project for a long time now. The main idea was for the series to come out in December 2021, but soon after the pandemic hit and with all the restrictions it became impossible to continue.

According to Deadline, there was a delay of five months after filming the first two chapters of the first season, so that the showrunners could see what worked and what didn't. Quite a heavy workload due to the amount of content the series has. At the same time, rumors were created that season 2 would be filmed in conjunction with the first one. Some time later Tom Budge left the show due to alleged creative differences.

The plot of the long-awaited series will take us back to Middle-earth, but it takes place in the Second Age, thousands of years before the main Lord of the Rings trilogy. Some classic characters such as Frodo, Aragorn and many of the mortals will not appear in the series. However, we will be able to see some elves. Galadriel, Sauron and the Númenórean King Isildur are ready for action.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power release date

The new series of The Lord of the Rings starts in just 3 months, as it has a premiere date of September 2. The production took a cost of more or less a billion dollars.

According to JA Bayona, the man in charge of directing the first two episodes, posted the name of the first episode on his Instagram along with concept art that shows an elven queen being crowned under a golden tree in front of a group of elven men. This one will be called Shadow of the Past.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast

The cast of the series is gigantic, as expected, due to the amount of characters, communities and beings it has. Here is the list of all the actors and actresses that will participate in the million dollar production with their respective roles and those that have not yet been revealed: