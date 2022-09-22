The Lord of the Rings is ready to reveal all the pivotal moments within its original story in Rings of Power. Some as the forging of the rings, the coming to power of Sauron, men and elves working together to defeat the dark powers that threaten the people. But first, here we tell you when the filming of the second season will begin.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is neck and neck with House of the Dragon, vying for the title of this year's most watched series. It has already beaten it in terms of budget and now it's going for more. Fans have been going crazy with the news that there will be more episodes and that the story will not end with the last episode of the first season.

Patrick McKay, the series' designated showrunner, has done a great job in expanding the franchise and fortunately the fandom will no longer have to wonder how many seasons the acclaimed production will have. According to the director, there will be a total of 5 seasons and the stories have already been fully mapped out.

On the other hand, JD Payne confirmed to Empire that they already know what will happen from now on, so it's just a matter of time before filming begins and everything gets underway. "We know what our final shot of the last episode will be. The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that that was the size of the canvas: this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don't pay off until season 5".

'Rings of Power' Season 2: When filming will begin and when it will be released

Unlike the first season and the Peter Jackson trilogies, the new season will not be filmed in New Zealand. This brought quite a controversy when showrunner Patrick McKay confirmed that this time the set would be moved to another location and not because of a budget issue.

The Middle-earth backdrop will feature landscapes from the UK and mainly Scotland, but even fans are wondering why the creators made this decision after many years of filming in the same location. Well, Patrick told The Playlist "I think if we respond with too much detail, we'll spoil the direction of travel in future episodes. Suffice it to say that in the story, in Tolkien's world, travel to other lands is a major recurring theme. And I think that's something to think about".

"The other thing I would say is that Tolkien was writing about the British Isles. He was writing about his own backyard and his description of nature and the air here and the light here and the grass here is a big part of those books. And I think the opportunity to bring the property home feels like one that is pregnant with possibilities", he added.

On the other hand, the filming of the second season will begin on October 2 of this year, that is, in just 11 days. So we will most likely have to wait until 2024 or more to see new episodes.