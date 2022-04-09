Sandra Bullock stars in ‘The Lost City’, alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. The actress talked about how it was working with the Harry Potter star.

‘The Lost City’, of Paramount Pictures, had an opening weekend which was a record for a female-driven feature last week. The romantic comedy, which stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, had a box office opening of $31M during its first weekend.

The film combines romance, comedy and action. While the reviews haven’t been exactly positive, filmgoers seem to be enjoying it. The story follows a romantic novel writer who is undergoing a press tour to promote her latest book (Bullock) alongside the cover model (Tatum). However, she is kidnapped and is forced to go into the jungle to survive this mysterious attack.

The bad guy of this chick flick, directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, is no other than Daniel Radcliffe, who is, of course, known for his role as Harry Potter. And Bullock has shared how it has been working with Radcliffe. Here, check out her comments.

Sandra Bullock confesses her first impressions of Radcliffe

Bullock confessed that her first impressions of Daniel Radcliffe were not the best. In a dialogue with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show she said: “I really came to admire him. I like it a lot because it was not at all what I expected it to be.”

Thus, the actress explained, “I thought that he would be a narcissistic child actor who had become an adult who would just come up with all kinds of drama. But it was nothing like that," the actress said about Radcliffe.

In this opportunity, the actor brings to life Fairfax, a billionaire who stands out for also being an international criminal. He is responsible for Loretta's kidnapping: he is obsessed with finding that “lost city”, which gives her novel its title, and he needs her help.