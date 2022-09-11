Two years after the release of the second season of The Mandalorian, fans can finally watch the first glimpse of the third season. Here, check out everything we know so far about it: plot, cast, release date and more.

It’s been almost two years since the second season of The Mandalorian dropped out. However, at the Disney D-23 Expo, fans finally got the first preview of what is coming next in one of the most beloved Star Wars spin-offs.

The third season of the series led by Pedro Pascal in the titular character is only one of the many upcoming releases in the Star Wars universe. Among the upcoming shows are Ahsoka and Andor, while the most recent release was Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Meanwhile, The Book of Boba Fett premiered in December and it will be a key watch to understand the upcoming storyline of season 3 of The Mandalorian. While we still have to wait a little bit for it, check out everything we know so far.

The Mandalorian Season 3: When is coming out?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will hit Disney+ in February 2023. The specific date hasn't been revealed. However, the releases on the platform come on Wednesdays or Fridays. So, the series could come as soon as February 1st or as far as February 24th.

The Mandalorian Season 3 cast: Who is returning?

The fan-favorite intergalactic duo of Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, and Grogu (Baby Yoda) will definitely be back. In the first glimpse of the show, released during the D-23 Expo, it was shown that other familiar faces will be back.

Among them: Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, and Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito has teased that his character Moff Gideon will have a bigger role this season.

Also, other possible returns could include Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). On the other hand, Gina Carano’s Cara Dune won’t be back, as she was fired due to controversial social media posts.

The Mandalorian Season 3 plot: What can we expect?

We don’t know much about plot details for Season 3. However, in the trailer we see that Grogu and the Mandalorian are together again, after they said goodbye to each other (watch The Book of Boba Fett). On the other hand, the trailer implies that Djarin's will head to Mandalore. In an interview with Total Film, Pedro Pascal shared some info:

"If he is stepping into a leadership position, he's reluctant to do so. I don't think that there's anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they're capable of, and who they are. That part has been really, really fun. Also, from my point of view, there's so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development."