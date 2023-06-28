The Marvel show you can watch on Disney+ with this 'The Bear' star

The second season of The Bear has been a total success, as the show has increased its viewership by 70% for the same period, according to Hulu. While this time the whole season dropped at once, it’s undeniable that the series has become a phenomenon. And its cast is also becoming global stars.

After the first season, Jeremy Allen White went on to win awards at the Golden Globes, Emmys and Screen Guild Awards, and he has three films coming out soon, including The Iron Claw with Zac Efron.

Meanwhile, Ayo Edebiri is set to take the world by storm this year, with the premiere of the teen comedy ‘Bottoms,’ as well as the films ‘Theater Camp’ and ‘The Sweet East.’ However, there’s another actor that is very beloved by viewers, Ebon Moss-Bachrach who plays Richie. And you can watch him in this Marvel TV series.

Watch Ebon Moss-Bachrach is this Marvel series

Moss-Bachrach has won hearts of the viewers with his heartfelt portrayal of Richie, a character that is not easy to like at first, but that has a lot of vulnerable moments. However, you can find him as David Lieberman/Micro in ‘The Punisher’ on Disney+.

‘The Punisher’ was a Netflix production, before Disney got the rights of the characters back. It stars Jon Bernthal as the titular character, and the rest of the cast includes: Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, Jason R. Moore, Deborah Ann Woll, among others.

The character is set to come back for the upcoming MCU project, ‘Daredevil: Born Again,’ starring Charlie Cox as the lawyer/vigilante. So, if you haven’t watched the series before, it’s a perfect time to give it a try.