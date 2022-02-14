The dramedy ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, starring Rachel Brosnahan, is coming back this year. Here, check out when and how to watch it, plot and new cast additions.

It’s almost time for the arrival of season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The beloved comedy-drama series, created by the Gilmore Girls writers and producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, will return after more than a two-year hiatus.

The show, which has been well received by critics and has won several awards, follows the life of Mrs. Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a New York housewife who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy and pursues a career in it.

For Season 4, which will be set in the 1960s, there will be new cast members, including Gilmore Girls stars Milo Ventimiglia, who also appears in This Is Us, and Kelly Bishop. If you want to know more about the upcoming season, check everything we know so far.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Release Date and format for Season 4

The series will hit Amazon Prime on Friday, February 18, 2022. However, this time the show won’t be available in its entirety as two episodes will air each week over four weeks. That means, on Feb. 18 fans can watch the first two episodes. The series will have eight episodes and the last one will be available on March 11.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: What will happen in Season 4?

In the trailer, we see Midge declaring that "every single show I'm gonna say exactly what's on my mind." It seems like the failure of her latest show, and fight with Shy (Leroy McClain). Also, the season description reads: "Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 cast: Who is new?

Besides Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop, the new members of the cast will also include John Waters and Jason Alexander. We don’t know much about their roles yet. However, Ventimiglia talked about his part and said that it will be a "a brief memorable moment," but “it could be repeated.”