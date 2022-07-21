The Marvels is a fact and very soon we will be able to enjoy it on the big screen. This time, Marvel has decided to bring together 3 of the most powerful superheroes of the MCU in a single movie. Here's everything you need to know about the new project.

The Marvels is one of the films that generated the least expectation so far, but that doesn't mean it's going to be bad, just that the audience is not so happy with what has been seen so far of the project. Several complaints have arisen due to the end of Ms. Marvel and her incorporation in the film.

The adaptation is to be directed by Nia DaCosta, the director of Candyman. Megan McDonnell will handle the writing, as she did with WandaVision. It will be set as the sequel to Captain Marvel, belongs to phase 4 of the MCU and will be released on July 28, 2023.

It is not yet known when it will arrive on the Disney Plus platform and originally the movie was supposed to hit theaters on July 8 this year, but due to the delay generated by the pandemic, this was impossible to fulfill.

The Marvels cast and characters

As it is known, we will see again some of Marvel's most popular characters, such as Carol Danvers. Brie Larson will return to give life once again to Captain Marvel, an avenger and former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, whose DNA was altered during an accident.

On the other hand, Iman Vellani will also star as Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), a teenage mutant who idolizes Danvers and wears a bracelet that allows her to harness cosmic energy. Teyonah Parris will play Monica Rambeau, a SWORD agent with the ability to absorb energy and is the daughter of Maria Rambeau, a close friend of Carol.

Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury, the former director of SHIELD who works with the Skrulls in deep space. The Marvels marks the actor's 15th Marvel project. He's pretty much been around since the beginning of all superheroes. On July 20, Samuel confirmed the return to filming with a photo of himself and a black T-shirt of his character.

Also appearing will be some of the Ms. Marvel actors and characters, such as Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur. Park Seo-joon is part of the cast but I don't know yet what role she will be playing.

Zawe Ashton is the villain chosen for this new adaptation. The actress is the girlfriend of Tom Hiddleston, better known as Loki. Less than a month ago, the couple announced on a red carpet that they are expecting their first child together.