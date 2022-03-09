A new season of The Masked Singer will begin tonight and it's time to try to guess the identities of the new contestants. Here, check out how to watch it in the US.

In a world of many reality TV talent competition shows, there’s only many formulas that could work. However, if there’s a program that certainly stands out is ‘The Masked Singer’, where a group of professional singers dressed in costumes and judges try to guess who they are.

Season 7 of Fox’s show will be premiering tonight (Wednesday March 9) and there are changes to the format. This time, instead of two teams, there will be three teams: Good, Bad and Cuddly, which will battle against each other until the finale.

While we still don’t know yet how the path to the finale will be, If you want to meet the new 15 contestants and how everything will break down, check out here how and where to watch online Season 7 of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer premiere: Time and how to stream Season 7

The Masked Singer returns for Season 7 on Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. However, you can stream it onfuboTV (free-trial) and Hulu. For this edition, Nick Cannon is returning as host, while Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong are returning as panelists.

Also, the panelists will have some guests during this season as well. According to Entertainment Weekly, season 7 guests will include Eric Stonestreet, Nicole Byer, and Leslie Jordan, among others. In the preview, Fox revealed members of the teams:

Team Good: Firefly, McTerrier, Prince, Ringmaster and the Armadillo.

Team Bad: Cyclops, Ram, Queen Cobra, Jack in The Box and Hydra.

Team Cuddly: Thingamabob, Lemur, Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth and Miss Teddy.