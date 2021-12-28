From 'The Matrix' (1999) to the newest installment 'The Matrix: Resurrections' (2021), here check out how to watch all the movies from the franchise.

The Matrix movies: How to watch or stream them?

‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ is the latest installment in the The Matrix franchise, which is one of the most beloved sci-fi film series. Twelve years after the last movie released, fans will finally get to watch the highly anticipated sequel with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning.

The first movie, ‘The Matrix’, released in 1999, is highly appreciated as the best one in the franchise. Then, came 2003’s well-received ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ and ‘The Matrix Revolutions’, also released in 2003, which wasn’t so well-received.

Either way, the movies directed and written by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, have had an important cultural influence in these last two decades. If you want to refresh Neo’s story in an apocalyptic world where all humans live in a virtual reality, or watch them for the first time, here check out how.

How to watch all The Matrix movies?

You have several options to watch The Matrix movies, and the animated series, The Animatrix. In the United States, you can watch them on HBO Max and Hulu. Also, they will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial) from January 2022, and you can buy or rent them with other options. Here, check out the full list:

The Matrix (1999)

Streaming: HBO Max, Hulu, fuboTV (available from Jan. 2)

To rent or buy: Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV, Redbox, AMC Theatres, Spectrum

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Streaming: HBO Max, Hulu, fuboTV (available from Jan. 3)

To rent or buy: Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Redbox, DIRECTV, AMC Theatres, Spectrum

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Streaming: HBO Max, Hulu, fuboTV (available from Jan. 3)

To rent or buy: Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Redbox, DIRECTV, AMC Theatres, Spectrum

The Animatrix (2003)

Streaming: HBO Max, DIRECTV

To rent or buy: Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Redbox

The Matrix: Resurrections (2021)

Streaming: HBO Max

Theaters everywhere.