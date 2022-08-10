The Menu is coming to the big screen to bring us a somewhat dark culinary experience, with the help of big name actors that we've already seen in the soup. Here's everything you need to know about the new film, including its premise and more.

The Menu will bring a terrifying dramatic story coupled with an extroverted culinary experience, a cast of renowned artists and impeccable direction. The director is Mark Mylod, known for Once Upon a Time, Entourage, Succession and some episodes of Game of Thrones.

It will first be released in September, at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will hit theaters on November 18. Filming kicked off on September 3, 2021 and took place in Savannah, Georgia. Peter Deming is the director of photography, while Christopher Tellefsen is editing the film.

Initially, Emma Stone was going to be the female lead, but she had to leave the production due to scheduling conflicts, as happened to Alexander Payne, who was originally going to be the director.

'The Menu' Cast

The cast is led by Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot, Nicholas Hoult as Tyler and Ralph Fiennes as Chef Slowik. The plot will center around their characters and as time goes on we may see several actors join in.

We will see Hong Chau as Elsa, Janet McTeer as Lillian Bloom, Judith Light as Anne, John Leguizamo as a movie star, Reed Birney as Richard, Rob Yang as Bryce, Aimée Carrero as Felicity, Paul Adelstein as Lillian's editor, Arturo Castro as Soren, Mark St Cyr as Dave, Rebecca Koon as Linda and Pedro Grosz in an as yet undisclosed role.

'The Menu' Plot

Taylor-Joy and Hoult star as a young couple who visit a remote island for a chance to dine at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Slowik, played by Fiennes.

What begins as an evening of culinary exploration planned by one of the world's most renowned chefs slowly dissolves into a series of nightmarish mind games intended to give diners a fully immersive dining experience, according to Pop Sugar.

"For Tyler, a food enthusiast, the evening is an opportunity to indulge his palate. For Margot, who reluctantly accompanies her, it's a mystery waiting to be solved, if she can make it to the final course," explains the drama's synopsis.