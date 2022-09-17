Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes star in “The Menu,” a dark comedy directed by Mark Mylod. Here, check out when the film is coming to theaters and to streaming.

'The Menu' with Anya Taylor-Joy: Release date and when it is coming to streaming

With Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes starring, The Menu is one of the most anticipated films for the last quarter of the year. The thriller is directed by Mark Mylod, who has worked in some of the most-acclaimed pieces of TV such as Games of Thrones and most recently HBO’s Succession.

The story follows Margot (Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Hoult), a couple who travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant led by chef Slowik (Fiennes), who creates an experimental menu. However, as the evening progresses the dinner takes a dark spin.

The film is sold as a thriller-dark-comedy with social commentary. It is also produced by Adam Mckay, and it was written by Willy Tracy (Succession) and Seth Reiss (Late Night with Seth Myers). Here, check out when it comes out in theaters and streaming in the US.

When is The Menu coming out in the US?

The Menu just premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, with good reviews, but it will come to theaters in the United States on Friday, November 18. It has a runtime of 1 hour 47 minutes and it is rated R.

Will The Menu be available on streaming?

So far, there hasn’t been announced a date for when the movie will be available to stream. However, The Menu is produced and distributed by Searchlight Pictures, which is part of the Walt Disney Company. This means that its films usually end up streaming on Hulu.

The Menu opened up with positive reviews, and it currently holds a score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. It is the second film with Anya Taylor-Joy this year, as the British actress also appeared in The Northman.