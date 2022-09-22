The Midnight Club is the new proposal from one of the best known directors and producers of suspense and horror on the Netlifx platform. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming miniseries.

The Midnight Club is the new production of Mike Flanagan, creator of The Haunting of Hill House, which will be added to Netflix's catalog very soon. The creator will also take the helm and will be its director, along with Leah Fong. The series is produced under the company Intrepid Pictures and is officially distributed by the production company.

Of course the genre is horror and the story is adapted from the homonymous 1994 novel and other works by Christopher Pike. The plot is set in a hospice for terminally ill young adults, where eight patients meet every night at midnight to tell each other stories and make a pact that the next to die will give the group a sign from the afterlife.

As the months went by, the director announced several news through his personal social networks, such as the first names that joined the cast and the shooting start date. Filming took place in Burnaby, Canada and ran from March 2021 to September 2021.

The Midnight Club: Release date

The new teen suspense and horror thriller will arrive on the streaming platform on October 7 of this year, the same date that Hellraiser, the new adaptation of the cult classic, will be premiering on Hulu.

Most horror-related productions choose dates around October, since at the end of the month comes one of the most anticipated holidays of the year: Halloween. So there will be plenty of material for marathons, eating chocolates and preparing many good costumes.

The Midnight Club: Cast

The cast is composed of several young actors, as expected. Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, Heather Langenkamp, Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel and Samantha Sloyan are some of the names we will be seeing on the small screen. It is not yet known what their respective roles will be, but it promises to be one of the most watched series on the platform.

The official teaser shows its protagonist, a young woman looking forward to going to Stanford University, celebrating this great opportunity. However, during the party she starts coughing and vomiting blood, which turns out to be the result of a serious illness. This leads her to look for a place where she can be treated and save her life. That is when she arrives at Brightcliffe and her frightening story begins.