The Morning Show: When is Season 3 of the AppleTV+ drama coming out?

The critically acclaimed drama TV series, The Morning Show, is already generating buzz for its upcoming third season. Starring by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the show delves into the intricate world of a network broadcast morning news program.

Joining Aniston and Witherspoon in the ensemble cast for season three are Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

While the third season hasn’t come out yet, the show already received an early renewal for a fourth installment. It’s been almost two years since the release of Season 2, so fans eagerly await the release date of new episodes.

What is the release date for Season 3 of The Morning Show?

Finally, Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date for the highly anticipated season. Viewers can mark their calendars for Wednesday, September 13, when the 10-episode third season will debut with the first two episodes.

According to the official synopsis, this season the future of the network hangs in the balance. When a tech titan (portrayed by Hamm) takes an interest in UBA, loyalties are tested, unexpected alliances form, and personal truths become weapons.

Showrunner Kerry Ehrin has expressed her excitement about the limitless potential of The Morning Show, explaining that the show can tackle significant subjects. “You really can put it anywhere in time, and I think the challenge of the show is coming up with that big subject. Because, those are real subjects. They’re not fabricated. They’re pulled from all of our lives and they greatly impacted all of us, and I think that’s always the challenge of the show,” she told THR.