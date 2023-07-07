Netflix usually has a large catalog of different reality shows and documentaries popular among users. One of them has managed to survive on the air since 2009, so it already has 14 seasons.

Although it is usually broadcast on different channels, the series has reached the streaming platform and has quickly become one of the most watched. It managed to surpass several original titles and entered the top 10 last week.

Each episode is 60 minutes long and features one or two speeches. Robin Zasio, Cory Chalmers and Matt Paxton are some of the celebrities featured in the first editions. Here, check which title has taken over the ranking…

Hoarders is the most watched reality show on Netflix and television

Hoarders has been on the air for over 5 years and has become one of the most watched shows on television and Netflix US. The show depicts the real life struggles and treatment of people suffering from compulsive hoarding disorder.

It made its big debut on A&E in August 2009 and has now made it into the top 10 in the US, competing with titles like Is It Cake? the most played food reality show on the service right now.